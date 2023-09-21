Marcelo Flores He is one of the greatest promises of Mexican soccer. During the summer market, the winger trained in Arsenal’s basic forces signed in a surprising way with Tigres to play in the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The decision took more than one person by surprise, since it was expected that he would continue to gain experience in the Old Continent..
In a recent interview with the TUDN network, the promising 19-year-old made it clear what the reasons were for accepting the proposal of the UANL team and also indicated what his objectives are upon reaching Liga MX.
During this talk, Marcelo Flores indicated that his main objective in signing with Tigres is to be considered by the Mexican National Team again and be called up for the 2026 World Cup.
“Any child wants to play in a World Cup. It is the best thing in a soccer life, for me. I am going to do everything I can every day here at Tigres, because I believe that this team can give me the best chance to return to the national team. “I’m going to do everything I can every day to fulfill that dream.”
– Marcelo Flores in TUDN
Flores stated that one of his dreams was to play for the first team and that he has very high expectations of playing in Liga MX. “I’m ready to show what I’ve got from my growth,” he added.
