Manchester

After the Test series between England and Pakistan, the effect of rain is also seen on the T20 International series. The first T20 between the two teams on Friday could not be completed due to rain in Manchester. England scored 131 for 6 wickets in 16.1 overs in the first T20 match against Pakistan thanks to a brilliant innings of opener (71) that the rain came. After this the match could not be played further. Earlier, Banton, playing in a blistering style, hit 4 fours and 5 sixes in 42 balls. He also scored the first half-century of his T20 International career. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to field first. England got the first blow in the first over and opener Johnny Bairstow (2) was caught by Imad Wasim on his own ball. Banton then shared a 71-run partnership for the second wicket with David Malan (23). Malan was run out. He scored 23 runs off 23 balls with the help of two fours. Banton was then caught by Shadab in the hands of Imad Wasim. He returned to the pavilion as the team’s third wicket at 109. Captain Eoin Morgan 14, Moeen Ali 8 and Gregory 2 runs out. Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim took 2–2 wickets for Pakistan. This is the first T20 International series between the Corona era. Earlier, a three-match Test series was played between England and Pakistan, which was won by the hosts 1-0.