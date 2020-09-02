Pakistan defeated England by 5 runs in the third and final T20I match played between England and Pakistan on Tuesday. After losing the toss and batting first, the visiting team scored 190 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the brilliant innings of experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez (86) and young player Hyder Ali (54). In response, the English team could only manage 185 runs after losing 8 wickets. Hafeez, who had a great batting in this match and series, received the title of man of the match and man of the series.Chasing a 191-run challenge, England started poorly and Johnny Bairstow was bowled off Shaheen Afridi without opening his account in the very first over of the innings. The pair of David Malan (7) and captain Eoin Morgan (10), who won England in the last match, also flopped here.

In the 8th over, when Tom Bentham (46), who was batting brilliantly, fell victim to Haris Rauf, by the time the scores were only 69 on the board, all four of his top order batsmen were in the pavilion. After this, all-rounder Moeen Ali (61), along with Sam Billings and Gregory (12), kept England in the match.

England team needed 20 runs in the last 2 overs of the match but Wahab Riaz, who came here to throw the 19th over, overturned the match. In this over, he brought the match to Pakistan’s court with the wickets of Chris Jordan and Moin Ali. On the total score of 174, Wahab Riaz caught on his own ball, then England’s hopes also collapsed. Riyaz also spent only 3 runs in this over giving 1 wide. England eventually lost the match by 5 runs and Pakistan equalized the series 1–1. Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz picked up 2-2 wickets each.

Earlier, Haider Ali (54), along with Mohammad Hafeez (86), helped Pakistan to score a magnificent score after losing the toss and came to the first batting. Haider, who played a brilliant innings of 54 from 33 balls, was playing his first T20 International match of his career. From the other end, veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez also maintained the rhythm of his previous match and he added 86 runs in 52 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes.