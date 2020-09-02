Thanks to the brilliant innings of star batsman Mohammad Hafeez (86 *), Pakistan scored a strong score of 190 for 4 in the third and final T20 International match of the series against England. Hafeez hit 4 fours and 6 sixes in his unbeaten innings of 52 balls and studded his third consecutive fifty in his T20 International career.Hafeez also scored a half-century in the last match. He added 100 runs for the third wicket with his team’s young batsman Hyder Ali, who made an international debut.

Hyder Ali, the young batsman who played the Under-19 World Cup for Pakistan, hit a brilliant half-century in his first international match. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes in his innings of 33 balls.

Hyder Ali after FIFTY

The only Pakistani to put a fifty in a T20 debut

Hyder Ali and Hafeez shared a 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Haider is the first and only batsman from Pakistan to score a half-century on debut in T20 International. Hyder was bowled by Chris Jordan. He returned to the pavilion on a team score of 132.

Early shock

Pakistan took the first 2 shocks to a score of 32. Fakhar Zaman (1) was sent by Moin Ali to the pavilion on the first ball of the second over of the innings. After this, Captain Babar Azam (21) was hunted by Tom Karan. Babar faced 18 balls and hit 3 fours.

Pacer Chris Jordan took 2 wickets for England. Apart from Hyder, they hunted down Shadab Khan (15). Moeen Ali and Tom Karan got 1-1 wickets.