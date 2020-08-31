England beat Pakistan in the last T20 match on the basis of captain Eoin Morgan’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with David Malan. Now the host team will try to win this series of three matches. England, who had a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the previous match, will look to win their sixth consecutive series in the shortest format of cricket by continuing their good performance in the third and final T20 International to be held here on Tuesday.

A 112-run partnership for the third wicket between Morgan (66) and Malan (54 not out) saw England dwarf Pakistan’s score of 195 for four in the second T20 International, with Mohammad Hafeez (69) and Babar Azam (56) ) Also dented efforts. The first match was not completed due to rain and thus England are still 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Read, Babar Azam’s bat in Manchester, left behind Virat Kohli

England have won each of their series in T20 format for more than two years after their 1-2 loss to India in 2018 and are committed to continue their winning campaign. It will not be easy for Pakistani bowlers to stop England’s batsmen, especially captain Morgan is in excellent form.



Captain Morgan said after winning the second match, ‘For me the last two years in international cricket have been fantastic. If I manage this form and experience well, then it will help in winning the match.

The England captain kept Shaheen Afridi on his target in the last match and Pakistan can give the experienced Wahab Riaz a chance in his place. The England bowler also failed to make an impact initially and David Willey could be retained in the playing XI. The match will start at 10:30 pm Indian time.