When the bat of Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam speaks, it does not stop again. Babar Azam’s statistics show that he is becoming a great batsman. Babar Azam hit a brilliant half-century in the second T20 against England (EngvsPak) in Manchester. Babar Azam scored a brilliant 56 runs in 44 balls with the help of 7 fours. In one case, Babar Azam beat Virat Kohli.Babar Azam beat Virat Kohli in terms of highest T20 average as soon as he scored 56 runs in the Manchester T20. Among the batsmen who have scored at least 500 T20 runs, Babar Azam has become the batsman with the highest T20 average. Babar Azam’s batting average is 50.90 and Virat Kohli’s batting average is 50.80.

Virat Kohli equals

Babar Azam came out ahead in batting average but he equaled Virat Kohli in terms of completing the fastest 1500 runs. Babar Azam completed his 1500 runs in 39th T20 innings. Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch also completed 1500 runs in 39–39 innings.



Even at par

By the way, Babar Azam is not only in T20 format but also in Test format, Virat Kohli is on par. Babar had completed 2000 Test runs in the England T20 series recently. He did this feat in just 53 innings. Virat Kohli also completed his 2000 Test runs in 53 innings.

Exciting match

The second T20 match between England and Pakistan was quite exciting. In the highscoring match, England captain Eoin Morgan and David Malan added 112 runs for the third wicket to put Pakistan’s hopes on fire. Malan and Morgan moved the team closer to victory after the wickets of Tom Banton (20) and wicketkeeper batsman Johnny Bairstow (44) fell. Malan returned unbeaten after scoring 54 runs.