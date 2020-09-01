The final and final match of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday (1 September). Captain Eoin Morgan’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with David Malan had England winning by 5 wickets in the second T20 match against Pakistan. At the same time, the first match was canceled due to rain. England currently lead 1-0 in the series.

If England wins the third T20 match, it will be their sixth consecutive series win in the shortest format of cricket. England have won each of their series in the T20 format for more than two years after their 1-2 loss to India in 2018. Before the T20 series, England had defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the Test series as well. In the ongoing series between England and Pakistan, a lot of games have been ruined due to rain. Let us know how the Manchester season will be in the third T20 match to be held today.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20I: England will play for the sixth consecutive series in T20, know how the playing XI of both teams can be

England and Pakistan are expected to have no rain in the third and final T20 of the series. There is no chance of storm also and only three percent chance of rain. The maximum temperature will be 18 ° C and the minimum temperature will be 9 ° C. In such a situation, it is expected that 40 overs of the match can be played.

Old Trafford Pitch Report

If you look at the previous match, another high scoring pitch on Tuesday is pointing. However, there will be some movement in the surface for both spinners and pacers. The batsmen will get some relief in the middle. There is no variable bounce in the pitch. The batsmen should be able to go on the attack from the start. Both teams will want to bowl first after winning the toss.

