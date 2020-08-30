The three-match T20 series between England and Pakistan has started. The first match has been canceled due to rain. Now the second match is to be played at Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday (30 August). Earlier, England had won 1–0 in the three-Test series. In the first T20 match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, England had scored 131 runs losing six wickets in 16.1 overs. Then it started raining at Old Trafford. After this, Pakistan did not get a chance to bat, as the fielders could not reach the position of playing the wet outfield.

In the first T20 match, England opener Tom Banton played a half-century innings of 71 runs in 42 balls. During his brilliant innings, he hit four fours and five sixes. He lost four wickets for 14 runs off 19 balls as soon as Banton was dismissed. Imad Wasim took two wickets for 31 and Shadab Khan took two for 33. Today the second T20 match of this series is to be played on the same ground. Let us know how the weather will be in Manchester today and what will be the mood of Old Trafford’s pitch.

The first match of the series was a day-night and due to rain it could not produce any result. In such a situation, the fans will be worried about the match season on Sunday. This match will be played in the afternoon. However, it will be cloudy. But there is very little forecast of rain throughout the day. In such a situation, it is expected that the fans will get to see the second T20 match.

Old Trafford Pitch Report

Joald Trafford usually does not have a very high scoring pitch in T20. The team batting later mostly enjoys chasing, while the team batting first appears to be struggling. Something similar was seen in the first T20 of the series. Batting first, the England batsmen were seen to be in a lot of trouble. The pitch should not change. If you look at the overall T20 record of this ground, then it is very difficult to chase after scoring a score of 150-160.

