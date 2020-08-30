Captain Eoin Morgan’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with David Malan defeated England by five wickets in the second T20 International with a big score here on Sunday. The win also gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England had a target of 196 runs.

England won with 5 balls remaining

Johnny Bairstow (44 off 24 balls, 4×4, 6×2) added 66 for the first wicket with Tom Banton (20). After both of them were dismissed on a score, Morgan scored 66 runs in 33 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes. He added 112 runs for the third wicket with Malan (54 not out from 36 balls), helping England to 199 for five in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan gives target of 196 runs

Earlier, captain Babar Azam (56 off 44 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (36 off 22 balls) added 72 runs for the first wicket to give the team a good start. Later Hafeez handled the task brilliantly and scored 69 runs from 36 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. Pakistan, who were earlier invited to bat, scored 195 runs for four wickets. The first match between these two teams was not completed due to rain. The third match will be played at Old Trafford on 1 September.

England add 65 runs in 6 overs

Opener Bairstow and Banton added 65 runs in the six overs of the powerplay, but then the ball-carrying leg-spinner Shadab Khan (3 for 34) sent the duo to the pavilion in their first over. Shadab also took DRS against Morgan for a leg-before, but did not succeed. Morgan started with a six in Shadab’s next over and then spared no Pakistani bowler.



Morgan finishes 14th T20 International fifty with sixes

Shaheen Afridi scored 20 runs in one over. In the same over, he completed his 14th half-century in T20 with a six and then hit three consecutive fours. He then caught deep square leg off Harish Rauf (2 for 34), but by then the team was in good shape.

Malan’s Sixth Fifty

David Malan however remained at the crease and completed his sixth half-century and struck a winning four over Afridi. Malan hit six fours and a six in his innings.

Adil Rashid sent pavilion to both Pak openers

Earlier, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman adopted the strategy of dominating from the beginning in which they were also successful. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2 for 32) sent both these batsmen to the pavilion. Zaman hoisted the spinner’s ball into the air after hitting a six while Babar made an easy catch at deep midwicket after completing his 14th half-century in the T20 International. Zaman hit five fours and a six while Babur hit seven fours.



2000 runs completed in Hafeez’s T20 International

After this Mohammad Hafeez handled the responsibility well. He shared a 50-run partnership for the third wicket with Shoaib Malik (14). Hafeez hit 2000 on Shakib Mahmood to complete 2000 runs in the T20 International. He became the second Pakistani batsman to achieve this position after Shoaib Malik. Hafeez then hit two sixes in an over from Tom Karan and then completed his 12th half-century by hitting Shakib for a four. He finally caught Morgan off Karan.