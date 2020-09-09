Highlights: Australia won the third T20 match against England

Kangaroo team regains first position in T20 ranking with victory

England won 2–1 series despite defeat in final match

Southampton

Australia defeated England by 5 wickets in the third and final match of the Twenty20 series. With this victory, Australia has again reached the first position in the T20 International ranking. In this match played at Southampton, Australia won the toss and invited England to bat first.

In the match played on Tuesday, England gave Australia a target of 146 runs, which the visiting team achieved with 5 wickets. For England, Johnny Bairstow hit 55 off 44 balls. In the match Joseph Liam Danley scored 29 runs in 19 balls. Adam Jampa took 2 wickets for England from Australia.

At the same time, the visiting team, chasing the target, easily achieved this goal in 19.3 overs thanks to the innings of Mitchell Marsh * (39) and Aaron Finch (39). Adil Rashid took 3 wickets for England. Let us tell you that England had already taken an unbeatable lead over Australia by winning the first 2 matches of this 3-match series.

England won the T20I series by beating Australia, also number 1 in the rankings

While the hosts had won the first T20 in Southampton by 2 runs, Australia had defeated them by 6 wickets in the second T20. With the victory in the second match, England reached the first position in the T20 rankings.