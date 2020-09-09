England have included explosive batsman Jason Roy in their squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday that David Malan has been retained as a reserve player for the ODI series. Malan was the highest scorer in the three-match T20 series with 129 runs.

He played a key role in winning the series 2–1 against Australia. The ECB also stated that Joey Denley was also a reserve player, but has come out of the Bio Secure bubble and returned to Kent.

Mitchell Marsh wins Australia, again number 1 in T20I



England ODI Team: Ian Morgan (captain), Moin Ali, Joffra Archer, Johnny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jose Butler, Sam Karan, Tom Karan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserve : Saqib Mehmood, David Malan, Phil Salt.

Australia team: Aron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Egger, Alex Carrie, Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labushane, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Phillip, Daniel Symes, Ken Richardson, Steven Smith , Michelle Stark, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner.