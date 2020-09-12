Australia won the first ODI against England by 19 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. In the first ODI played in Manchester, Australia scored 294 runs for 9 wickets and England team could only manage 275 runs after losing 9 wickets in 50 overs. Former Australia vice-captain David Warner could score only 6 runs and English paceman Jofra Archer was bowled.
Read, Billings’s century did not come, Australia beat England by 19 runs
Glenn Maxwell scored 77 runs for Australia in the match, scoring 4 fours, 4 sixes in 59 balls. Mitchell Marsh scored 73 runs in 100 balls with the help of 6 fours. Pesar Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took 3-3 wickets for England, while Adil Rashid got 2 wickets.
Chasing the target, Sam Billings scored 118 runs off 110 balls with 14 fours and 2 sixes. Billings added 113 runs for the 5th wicket with Johnny Bairstow (84), but could not win. Billings was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as the team’s 9th wicket. Josh Hazlewood was the man of the match who took 3 wickets for 26 runs, Adam Jampa took 4 wickets.
ENG vs AUS: First ODI – Sam Billings could not get England to victory
