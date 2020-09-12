Australia won the first ODI against England by 19 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. In the first ODI played in Manchester, Australia scored 294 runs for 9 wickets and England team could only manage 275 runs after losing 9 wickets in 50 overs. Former Australia vice-captain David Warner could score only 6 runs and English paceman Jofra Archer was bowled.

England Cricket has shared a video clip on Twitter in which Archer Dhurandhar is celebrating with fellow players after bowling Warner. Warner took the wicket of Archer’s ball swinging on the first ball of the fourth over of the Australian innings. Warner did not see any answer to this ball and he only kept showing his bat. The first wicket of the Australian innings fell as Warner on a team score of 13.

Glenn Maxwell scored 77 runs for Australia in the match, scoring 4 fours, 4 sixes in 59 balls. Mitchell Marsh scored 73 runs in 100 balls with the help of 6 fours. Pesar Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took 3-3 wickets for England, while Adil Rashid got 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Sam Billings scored 118 runs off 110 balls with 14 fours and 2 sixes. Billings added 113 runs for the 5th wicket with Johnny Bairstow (84), but could not win. Billings was dismissed on the final ball of the innings as the team’s 9th wicket. Josh Hazlewood was the man of the match who took 3 wickets for 26 runs, Adam Jampa took 4 wickets.