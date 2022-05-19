Eng: Certares had sent an expression of interest by offering one partnership commercial of Air France and Delta Air Lines

It does not stop there war of the skies above Itathe airline born from the ashes of Alitaliawhich is preparing to conclude the privatization process, managed by the Ministry of Economy, the sole shareholder, and by the team of advisor. In the field for the purchase of the majority of the shares, in addition to the proposal of the shipping group Msc and the colossus of the skies Lufthansathere is also Certareswhich, according to press rumors, is considering further new moves.

The American fund would in fact have attempted a consortium with Indigo Partnersa company that invests in low cost airlines such as Wizz Air. To reveal it is the Corriere Sera who explains that he learned it from three different sources aware of the dossier. The privatization process, managed by the Ministry of Economy and the team of advisors, in fact goes through delicate hours, even on a political level: the sale of the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia it is destined to change the balance at high altitudes on the continent.

A few weeks ago, he still points out the RunSera, Certares has sent to Rome an expression of interest to take over Ita by offering the commercial partnership of Air France And Delta Air Lines. According to the Treasury technicians it is a weaker proposal than that of Msc And Lufthansa from every point of view, both financial and industrial.

