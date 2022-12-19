A 29-year-old driving instructor caused havoc on Saturday evening when he fled from the police in Zoetermeer. Several cars were hit during the escape attempt and the student in the teaching car suffered leg injuries. The driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Enforcers wanted to check the car when it stood in front of a road narrowing on the Van Diestlaan in Zoetermeer. The boas wanted to see what was going on, but then the driver took off at a good speed.

It later turned out that not the student, but the 29-year-old instructor was behind the wheel. During the first escape attempt, a vehicle was immediately rammed. “Here too, the instructor did not set a good example, because instead of stopping now and neatly filling in the damage form, he took off,” says the police.

Four cars hit

A little further on, the vehicle crashed due to the slippery surface and four parked cars were also hit. The student was injured in the legs in the crash and the havoc was enormous, police said. The driver, from The Hague, was arrested on the spot by the enforcers.

The police took over the case shortly afterwards. “He has been charged with leaving a place after an accident. There is also a suspicion against him of driving under the influence of drugs, for which he may answer later,” the police said. The man’s driver’s license was also confiscated. The public prosecutor will later determine if and when he will get it back.

The injured student was treated by paramedics and did not require hospital treatment. The police have taken their statement about the incident.







