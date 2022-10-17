Radja Nainggolan continues to occupy the minds in Belgium. The controversial midfielder of Mark van Bommels Royal Antwerp FC was caught on Sunday just before the duel with Standard Liège while he was vaping (smoking with an e-cigarette) on the reserve bench.

The TV footage showed Nainggolan hiding an electronic cigarette in the sleeve of his hoodie and then blowing out a large cloud of smoke.

Van Bommel, who normally values ​​discipline, will not be pleased with the action when he sees the images. After the game, he was still on the ground. ,,I have to look at it myself before I can judge it,’ said the Dutch trainer to Sporza.

It is the second time in a week that Nainggolan has been discredited. Earlier, the former player of AS Roma and Internazionale was arrested by the Antwerp police because he was behind the wheel without a driver’s license.

Nainggolan came on in the away game against Standard Liège at the start of the second half. Antwerp, where the Dutch Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, ​​Vincent Janssen and Calvin Stengs got playing time, lost 3-0 after three hits in the first 9 minutes. See also War in Ukraine: Possible targets of attack - Russia's military intelligence service apparently spied on Germany

