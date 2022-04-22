The arrival of Dr. Eneyda Rocha Ruiz to the presidency of the Sinaloa DIF System has illuminated the mission of the noblest of state institutions.

Every day, throughout the five months that she has been at the front, Eneyda takes a new step in favor of the Sinaloan families.

He recently announced the integration of personnel from the DIF Directorate of Rehabilitation and Social Medicine to the house-to-house vaccination brigades against covid-19, with the purpose of reaching the entire population, especially the most vulnerable. The purpose: to immunize the entire population of Sinaloa.

Such commitment requires greater sacrifices, but the spirit that Eneyda Rocha has managed to transmit to her team is inspiring and powerful.

This is well illustrated by Yamileth Zamudio’s wonderful chronicle in EL DEBATE on Wednesday, which says at the beginning:

“Brave dogs, addicted people wanting to take away their needles or rude guys, are just some of the problems that health personnel face when going to neighborhoods to vaccinate house by house.”

The DIF Sinaloa System began with the coverage of colonies in Culiacán on Wednesday and will continue until April 29 with the biological AstraZeneca. It is estimated that 2,000 adults will be immunized in this first phase.

FROM THE ROOT. Under the premise, marked by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, of beginning by serving the most vulnerable sectors of the population, the president of DIF Sinaloa yesterday signed a collaboration agreement with DIF Escuinapa aimed at community health and welfare programs.

Among the central objectives of this formal agreement is the construction of the Community Recreational Park in the El Trébol community, belonging to the municipality of Escuinapa.

The governor’s assignment, Eneyda Rocha stressed, is to transform communities under a focus on attention to children and adolescents who live in vulnerable areas, in the midst of a high rate of marginalization and family violence.

Thus, for example, the Escuinapa Community Recreational Park will come to promote sports, culture and healthy coexistence, as well as the economic development of the community, with the sale of products or handicrafts made by the residents.

The model of community parks that is inaugurated in Escuinapa will also be implemented in the municipalities of Badiraguato, Rosario, Cosalá, Concordia and Mocorito, and the inhabitants will participate in them, for the sake of a sense of belonging to care for and value the work carried out by authorities concerned about the well-being of Sinaloans.

WELLNESS BASKET. By the way, on Tuesday, Eneyda Rocha gave the start of the Welfare Basket program in the municipality of Cosalá, to bring free food to vulnerable families.

Only on this first day, the president of the DIF delivered 900 kilos of fish that, together with vegetables and basic food products, make up the welfare baskets.

The fish was donated by the fishing cooperatives in southern Sinaloa (Rosario and Escuinapa), while 1,500 bags of vegetables are donated by the private Culiacán Food Bank.

A set of isolated efforts, then, that found the precise channel in the Sinaloa DIF System, above all in the good will and honesty of its president, Dr. Eneyda Rocha, a guarantee that the desire to help those who have less fulfills its task. Congratulations.