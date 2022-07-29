





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Eneva announced on Friday the contracting of 300 million reais in financing signed between SPE Futura 4 Geração e Comercialização de Energia Solar and Banco do Nordeste (BNB), through the transfer of funds from the Constitutional Fund for Financing the Northeast (FNE).

According to a statement, the contract approved by the company’s Board of Directors on July 21 has a term of 24 years, a grace period of 18 months for interest and principal and IPCA cost plus 3.49% per year, considering the contractual performance bonus.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)



