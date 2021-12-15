SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Eneva announced this Wednesday an agreement to incorporate Focus Energia, a company that operates in the segments of commercialization and renewable energy generation, according to a relevant fact.

The operation, closed with the intervention of relevant Focus shareholders, representing approximately 50.84% ​​of its share capital, also involves the private subscription, by Eneva, of non-convertible debentures issued by Focus.

According to the document, the operation involves a payment of 715 million reais, in cash, by Eneva.

After the agreement is concluded, Focus Energia should be delisted, with the consequent migration of Focus’ shareholder base to Eneva.

Eneva will continue to be a publicly-held company, listed on the Novo Mercado segment of B3.

(By Letícia Fucuchima and Peter Frontini)

Eneva post closes deal to incorporate Focus Energia; will pay R$715 million in cash appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Eneva #closes #deal #incorporate #Focus #Energia #pay #R715m #cash #ISTOÉ #MONEY