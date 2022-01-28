By Letícia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Eneva and Petrobras said on Friday that they had not reached an agreement on the acquisition of Polo Urucu by the energy company.

Eneva CFO Marcelo Habibe told Reuters that the parties were unable to agree on the price of the asset, located in the Solimões Basin in Amazonas.

The price the company was willing to pay was “very far” from the request by Petrobras, said the executive, without revealing figures.

“When we look [Urucu], the price of oil was 47 dollars, today it is in the 90s, moving towards 100 dollars. The asset appreciated, but we do not believe it will remain at this price level (…) Buy an oil asset at the peak [de preço] it doesn’t make sense at this point,” Habibe commented.

He added that even in February of last year, when negotiations began, Eneva had less volume of gas reserves and resources than it has today.

“Our strategy was to be relevant [em gás no Norte]we achieve in other, cheaper ways”.

However, the executive said that Eneva may evaluate a new offer for Urucu if Petrobras resumes the divestment process in the future.

The energy company will continue to look for new opportunities to expand its gas portfolio and with exploratory campaigns in the assets, said Habibe, noting that Eneva made a new thermoelectric plant in Amazonas viable in the government capacity auction in December.

According to a statement from the companies, there are no penalties for any of the parties for closing the negotiations.

Petrobras said in a material fact that it will evaluate the best alternatives for the asset.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

