In October 2023, Alpha Dhabi announced its acquisition of a 51 percent stake in NTS AMEGA, the same stake that Enersol signed an agreement to acquire for the same value, noting that the completion of the deal remains subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and final purchase price adjustments.

It is worth noting that NTS is a leading global company in the field of manufacturing, repairing and leasing advanced oil and gas sector equipment, and operates its operations from various locations including the United Arab Emirates, which hosts the company’s headquarters, the United States of America, Canada, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Norway.

NTS provides a range of solutions for technically complex operations in the drilling industry to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

This includes the manufacture of heavy duty rotary heads, measuring and logging probes, conveyors and accessories, and subsea and offshore drilling and processing tools and systems. Specialized repairs extend the life of measuring and logging tools, non-magnetic drilling probes, and other drilling accessories.

NTS reported strong financial results for fiscal year 2023, with revenue exceeding $120 million, strong EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in excess of 10 percent.

This acquisition represents a promising investment opportunity for Enersol shareholders with NTS’s good earnings rates and the company’s strong cash flow.

This is the second deal announced by Enersol after it announced the acquisition of a 67.2 percent majority stake in Gordon Technologies, a leading provider of measurement-while-drilling technology, and the deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of NTS is in line with Enersol’s efforts to consolidate its position as a major investor in companies that provide technological solutions in the field of oilfield services, with the aim of building an integrated technological system that contributes to raising the company’s market value, enhancing the efficiency of its operational processes, and expanding its opportunities in the Gulf markets.

In addition, this acquisition will support the operations of Turnwell Industries, which was recently established to explore the rich unconventional energy resources in the UAE, by integrating AI technologies into design and commissioning processes, completion engineering, and production solutions, as part of its approach to implementing investments that are in line with the UAE’s vision to ensure energy security, achieve climate neutrality, and enhance ongoing efforts towards economic diversification.