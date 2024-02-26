Energy | You can probably soon buy electricity from the stock market at the lowest prices

In the future, instead of 24 prices, there will be 96 prices per day for electricity on the exchange. The importance of automation in optimizing consumption is highlighted.

European the electricity market is undergoing a big change, as trading is moving from the current one-hour periods to 15-minute periods. It is primarily about the change in the wholesale electricity market, but it may also soon be possible for Finnish households to buy electricity from the stock market at the lowest prices.

Head of the market solutions unit of grid company Fingrid Maarit Uusitalo says that the 24-hour electricity market in Europe will switch to 15-minute periods in January of next year.

From then on, the price of electricity is always determined in 15-minute periods for the following day in the Nord Pool, i.e. the Nordic electricity exchange. Exchange electricity prices paid by Finns are also based on Nord Pool's daily spot prices.

Uusitalo believes that it is possible that in a year's time, households will have electricity available on the stock market at quarter prices.

“I don't know if this is the case, but at least in principle it would be possible,” Uusitalo tells STT.

The key is what the electricity sales companies do. Director responsible for the energy market of the industry's interest organization Energy Industry Pekka Salomaa believes that consumers will be offered stock exchange electricity contracts based on quarter-hour prices when 15-minute prices have entered Nord Pool.

He thinks that, at least for a while, there will be contracts based on both hourly prices and quart prices.

Salomaa considers it likely that in the future a large part of exchange electricity contracts will be based on quart prices.

“I could imagine that there would be a transition to that in about a quarter of an hour, but this probably depends on what the customers want,” Salomaa tells STT.

If the consumer wants to follow the prices of electricity on the exchange, in the future there will be 96 prices per day instead of 24, explains Salomaa.

According to him, the consumer does not necessarily need to know anything about the change.

“But if he wants to carefully direct his consumption to the most favorable times, then he should be interested in it at the point when the change comes into effect,” says Salomaa.

When stock exchange electricity prices change at a more frequent rate than at present, it offers households more opportunities to benefit from scheduling electricity consumption at cheaper times. At the same time, the importance of automation in optimizing consumption is emphasized.

“The fact that in the morning hours the first quarter is cheaper than the last quarter can be quite stressful to follow with a hand game,” states Uusitalo.

According to Uusitalo, the consumer can best take advantage of the cheapest prices of the day, for example for heating the apartment or hot water, with the help of automation.

Wilderness believes that the change will emphasize the use of automation for those who want to “sophisticate” by scheduling electricity consumption. According to him, the alternative is that the consumer acts roughly, so to speak.

“For example, if you have directed the heating of the water heater to start at say 22:00 or 01:00, then this (the introduction of per-hour prices) will not necessarily cause a very big change in that profitability,” says Salomaa.

“And if you use, for example, a mobile phone application to schedule the charging of an electric car for the most favorable times, it's worth checking that it does the same thing on a quarter-by-quarter level as it does now on an hourly level.”

Salomaa does not want to exaggerate the effects of switching to quart prices for consumers.

“This is more of a change due to the needs of the electricity system.”

For the price of a quart the background of the transition is the increase in weather-dependent wind and solar power and the fact that electricity production has become even more variable. In this case, the electricity market will be able to function more efficiently when the trading period is reduced from an hour to 15 minutes.

According to Fingrid's Uusitalo, the reform will not necessarily be seen as an increase or decrease in the price of electricity on the exchange. According to him, the risks of electricity sales companies can be reduced when the companies are able to more precisely match the electricity they sell to consumers and the electricity they buy from the wholesale market.

“If the risk is reduced, it should be visible to the consumer as efficiency and better prices,” says Uusitalo.

Energy industry's Salomaa predicts that the change will be offset by the fluctuation of exchange electricity prices. He gives as an example that if, for example, in the morning between 5 and 6 o'clock in the morning, electricity on the exchange would cost four cents per kilowatt-hour and the next hour seven cents per kilowatt-hour, then the change in prices would probably occur more gently at the quart level.

“It wouldn't be the case that at 6:00 a.m. the price would rise by three cents, but it would probably come in smaller jumps within hours,” Salomaa estimates.

Change also introduces more requirements for the energy measurements of properties, so that the realized electricity consumption can be monitored at the quart level.

Some households switched to a 15-minute period in the measurements already in the spring of last year, and everyone must be covered by the vartti measurement by the end of 2028.

A leading expert in the energy industry Ina Lehto tells STT that the old electricity meters in households will begin to reach the end of their service life during the 2020s. The new meters are required to be able to monitor electricity consumption at the quart level.

The schedule for installing a new electricity meter depends on your own distribution network company. Some of the companies have already announced the start of the exchange of electricity meters. If desired, the consumer can order a meter replacement in a faster schedule for a separate payment.

In addition, some electricity meters can be remotely programmed to switch on the meter measurement, in which case the meter does not need to be changed.

The energy industry estimates that a significant number of electricity meters will be replaced after the middle of the decade, approximately in 2026 and 2027.

“Certainly, a large number of households will be covered within a few years,” says Lehto.