Rosseti Moscow Region is completing work on preparing the power grid complex of the Moscow region for winter. The company will allocate 18 billion rubles for repairs and modernization of equipment.

Dmitry Sokolovsky, head of the distribution network service of the Western Electric Networks company (branch of Rosseti Moscow Region), said that “close attention is paid to those settlements where cases of disruption of power supply to consumers were recorded last winter, and a sharp increase in residents was also noted, affecting to increase the load on electrical networks.” These include Solnechnogorsk, Mytishchi, Chekhov, Ramensky, Istrinsky, Balashikha, Shchelkovsky and Ruza urban districts. Sokolovsky clarified that in these districts “targeted, enhanced programs to improve reliability are being implemented.”

So, near the village of Mishinka in the Ruza urban district, specialists are replacing outdated so-called bare wires with self-supporting insulated ones. Sokolovsky explained that this 10 kV line provides power to four settlements, where more than 700 people live, and powers two socially significant facilities.

The work will soon be completed in the urban district of Chekhov. Recently, power engineers replaced one of the complete transformer substations here. As a result, as Andrey Zubov, head of the Chekhovsky Distribution Zone of the Rosseti Moscow Region company, said, the substation’s capacity increased fourfold – to 630 kVA.