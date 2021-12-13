Energy Wind power is being built at a rapid pace to replace fossil fuels – How does the system cope with the harshest consumption days of winter when there is often no wind?

In Finland there is already about 3,000 megawatts of wind power. The amount corresponds to almost two new three-unit units at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, measured in nominal capacity.

In a southeastern blower last Friday afternoon, the mills were milling CO2-free electricity at 2,300 megawatts. It was only about 400 megawatts less than Finland’s current nuclear power plants can produce in total.

On Friday, there were only a couple of degrees below zero in southern Finland and electricity was consumed at a total capacity of about 13,000 megawatts.

Instead, last week there was a frost in the whole country. Even then, electricity consumption exceeded 14,000 megawatts. Wind power was of little help in that situation.

The weather was calm as often in the frost. The wind farms generated electricity at only about 300 megawatts.

Electricity was imported on Tuesday with the full capacity of transmission lines from both Russia and Sweden. Still, the price of electricity on the power exchange throughout the day was 50–60 cents per kilowatt hour, which is about ten times higher than in the previous couple of years.

Uncontrollable variation in production is a problem of wind and also solar power.

The Energy Agency and Fingrid, which are responsible for the supervision and stability of the electricity system, will rely on wind power only 6% of its nominal capacity in the event of peak consumption.

In principle, Finland has 17,600 megawatts of electricity generation capacity. The Energy Agency calculates that only less than 11,000 megawatts will certainly be in use during the harshest days of this winter.

According to forecasts, new wind power will come to Finland at an annual rate of 1,000–1,500 megawatts, and if offshore wind power is to be built, the pace will accelerate further.

After making the forecast presented in the graph below, there has already been an additional 600 megawatts of wind power this year.

At the same time, fossil fuel-fired and quickly adjustable power plants will largely be shut down by the end of the decade.

How the system survives the variability and the toughest winter consumption days, when it is often statistically calm?

The Energy Agency predicts that instantaneous electricity consumption could rise to around 15,100 megawatts this winter. In that situation, Finland is completely dependent on electricity imports. Only more than 11,000 megawatts of own production would be used.

The grid company Fingrid assures that the situation is under control.

“Usually there is always a wind somewhere, so even in peak consumption situations, wind power produces something. In general, there is also a lot of wind on average in winter, even if it is not windy on the coldest days, ”said Reima Päivinen He says about Fingrid.

According to Päivinen, Finland has “moderate” wind power compared to neighboring countries. In Sweden, for example, there is already 10,000 megawatts of wind power.

All in all, the increase in wind power will improve the situation in Finland, according to Päivinen, as self-sufficiency in electricity production will improve, even though production is unevenly distributed.

In the long run, electricity could be stored, for example, by producing hydrogen or adding batteries. It is profitable to produce hydrogen or synthetic fuels when wind farms produce a lot, consumption is low and the price drops to near zero.

Before however, as large-scale hydrogen or storage applications are in use, it will take years to cope with production fluctuations.

“The completion of Olkiluoto’s third unit will ease the situation considerably,” says Päivinen.

In peak consumption situations and other quiet days, Finland is still dependent on control. The best control force is hydropower. It is emission-free and can be stored in reservoirs. The use of power plants can be adjusted very quickly.

There is little storage capacity in Finnish hydropower plants, only about 5.5 terawatt hours.

In contrast, the artificial reservoirs in Norway and Sweden store an average of 121 terawatt hours of electricity before winter. This year, however, the summer was so low that the number was clearly lower.

Finland’s annual electricity consumption is about 80–90 terawatt hours.

Uncontrolled production fluctuations are a problem for wind and also solar power. The picture shows wind turbines in Hamina.

In practice All of Finland’s power plants are almost never in use, even in peak consumption situations, because electricity has been available from neighboring countries at a sufficiently low price.

Finland’s electricity safety is therefore based on Nordic transmission connections. There have been problems with them this autumn too. Contacts should not be restricted except in an emergency, but Sweden and Norway have occasionally acted irregularly.

Also consumption should be flexible in the toughest electricity use situations. Industry and, for example, shopping centers regulate their use of electricity according to prices and the power situation.

Special arrangements have been made for incidents.

The system must always be prepared for the possible disruption of the largest power plant unit, the third unit of Olkiluoto, which will start up in the summer, with a capacity of 1,600 megawatts.

“If it suddenly disconnected from the grid, then in the same second, industrial consumption would be automatically disconnected from the grid. In addition, the reserve power that will be launched in 15 minutes would replace the missing production, ”says Päivinen.

Arrangements have been agreed with some industrial companies. This will prevent the system from crashing.