Energy Wind power broke new production records in March

According to the Energy Industry, wind power production, which is concentrated on the west coast of Finland, is currently growing the fastest of all forms of electricity production.

Wind power In production, previous records were covered as many as three times during March, says the Energy Industry. The record-making is explained by the increased capacity of wind power and the windy weather in March.

The average power output of wind power in one hour peaked for the first time on the first day of March. The record at the time was broken twice more on March 21st. At its best, wind power generated a quarter of all domestically generated electricity.

The average power record is now 2,232 megawatts.

According to the Energy Industry, wind power production, which is concentrated on the west coast of Finland, is currently growing the fastest of all forms of electricity production.

“We can expect that wind power production records will be broken several more times this year,” Energy Industry Wind Power Expert Kati Takala says in a press release.