Impact technology companies (those that offer products and services that contribute to meeting sustainability goals) captured a record $ 14.7 billion in Europe and North America last year, 51% more than in 2019.

It is the first time that impact investments have exceeded 10 billion dollars in Europe and North America, according to a report by British consultancy GP Bullhound.

The GP Bullhound study, which has analyzed more than 10.000 operations fundraising since 2015, finds that impact technology companies are increasingly receiving funding from venture capital funds.

In addition, as the sector matures, the funding rounds are higher and focus on larger companies. The average volume of fundraising operations increased by 80% in 2020.

The “software” companies (computer programs) took over the financing rounds, with 45% of the total.

Solar energy in France. AFP photo

M&A in the impact technology space was also at a record high in this sector, $ 69.8 billion in Europe and North America.

According to the report, one of the reasons for the growing investment in sustainable assets is the more determined response of governments and institutions to curb global warming, the loss of biodiversity and the depletion of natural resources.

The transition to a more sustainable economy requires a reallocation of resources and a massive change in capital flows, which has begun to impact financial marketshighlights the study.

For Miguel Kindelan, head of GP Bullhound in Spain, “it is becoming increasingly clear that impact investment and business support for the sustainable agenda is the way forward.”

“The market can only grow from here. The figures speak for themselves: capital is moving rapidly into sectors that will define our economic future and help accelerate the climate transition, “explains Kindelan, according to a press release from GP Bullhound.

The biofuels law generates controversy in Argentina

Biogas plant behind the corn distillery to produce bioethanol in Río Cuarto. Photo Clarín

In our country there is a strong debate about the use and role of biofuels, a key resource to change the current form of energy consumption, which is highly dependent on oil.

In this sense, the Entrepreneur Forum of the Central Region (Córdoba, Entre Ríos and Santa Fe) urged the national deputies to treat the Biofuels Law, so that the validity of the regulation be “extended and maintain the current levels of cuts ”.

Through a statement issued last night, the businessmen of Córdoba, Entre Ríos and Santa Fe warned that on May 12, Law 26,039 of the Regime of Regulation and Promotion for the Sustainable Production and Use of Biofuels expires, and that “more than 50 plants producing biofuels, located in 10 provinces, are at risk of disappearing if not extended ”.

The Forum, which is made up of more than fifty business entities from the three provinces, remarked that “the production of biodiesel derived from soybeans and bioethanol from corn and sugar cane were success stories, which made it possible to position our country as a leader in the field at the international level and constitute a model in value-adding policies ”.

Soy, a key resource for biofuels. Photo Juan José García

He adds that the discontinuity of the aforementioned law “will not only generate enormous damage to the economies of the producing provinces, with the loss of thousands of jobs, but will also destroy investments by billions of dollars made in the last 15 years ”.

It also states that the mandatory cut established in Law 26,093 on gasoline and diesel with biofuels “implies an undeniable contribution to environmental sustainability, by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases causing global warming ”.

Stresses that reducing these emissions is one of the priority objectives of governments and international organizations; and biofuels are one of the tools to achieve this.

With information from EFE and Télam