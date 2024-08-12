Energy | Wide power outage in the Espoo area

Energy|Before nine in the morning, almost 27,000 customers were without electricity.

Espoo there is a widespread power outage in the area. Before 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning, approximately 26,800 customers were without electricity, the electricity grid company Caruna says.

The disturbance especially concerns the Leppävaara area of ​​Espoo. In addition, the power outage affects hundreds of customers in Kauniainen.

The reason behind the power outage is a fault with the substation, the cause of which is currently being investigated, says the director of communications and marketing Leena Lehti-Stenholm From Caruna.

The power outage started on Monday morning at around eight in the morning. According to Caruna, the estimated end time of the power outage is Monday at 11:30.

“There is currently a backlog in customer service, but we are trying to restore electricity as quickly as possible,” says Lehti-Stenholm.