Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Energy | Wednesday is the day of fate for the electricity market: “There should be enough electricity,” says Fingrid’s director

December 13, 2022
in World Europe
Even on Wednesday, electricity costs a lot.

This one According to current forecasts, there should not be an electricity shortage in Finland tomorrow, says the CEO of grid company Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen for STT. However, according to him, the situation is tight, because the margins are small.

Wednesday is expected to be a tough day for the electricity grid, as severe frosts are predicted for southern Finland as well, and at the same time the calm weather reduces wind power production.

According to Ruusunen, Fingrid is not issuing warnings about electricity shortages so far.

Exchange electricity is really expensive in Finland even on Wednesdays. According to Nordpool, the daily average price including VAT is about 49 cents per kilowatt hour.

At its most expensive, electricity costs almost 65 cents.

