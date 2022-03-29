Energy Wärtsilä report: Major EU investment in renewable energy would save € 323 billion and significantly reduce dependence on Russia

Wärtsilä is urging European decision-makers to invest in increasing the capacity of renewable energy by 80 gigawatts per year until 2030.

Europe could halve the use of gas for electricity generation, reduce energy costs by € 323 billion and increase its energy self – sufficiency by 2030 if it rapidly increases its renewable energy capacity, according to a new report.

In a report released on Tuesday, Wärtsilä, a manufacturer of power plants and marine engines, urges European policymakers to invest in increasing 80 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity annually until 2030 in order to resolve the energy crisis quickly.

The company suggests that investments should be made in wind and solar power as well as energy storage and engines using carbon-neutral fuels.

Wärtsilä The report, Europe’s energy future, models two scenarios for Europe’s energy change over the next decade.

If invested in renewable energy as called for by Wärtsilä, the investment would increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation from the current 33% to more than 60% by 2030.

This would potentially reduce electricity bills by as much as ten percent in both the short and long term, the report estimates.

The investment would also reduce gas use in electricity generation by 52% by 2030. It would thus consume 5,456 terawatt hours less gas from 2022 to 2030, which would correspond to the amount of gas imported from Russia to EU countries in 3.5 years.

Such a rapid reduction in consumption would significantly increase Europe’s energy self-sufficiency, the report estimates.

Wärtsilä The report also claims to show how faster deployment of renewables could help solve Europe’s current energy crisis.

According to the report, Europe will save € 98 billion in energy costs if the use of renewable energy sources in annual electricity production is increased to 50% by 2025.

“Reducing Europe’s dependence on expensive gas and increasing energy self-sufficiency does not have to cost more for power companies or energy consumers,” says Wärtsilä’s Vice President, Energy. Sushil Purohit in the bulletin.

According to Purohit, accelerating the transition to clean energy could save € 323 billion by 2030 compared to the current rate of increase in the use of renewable energy sources.

Modeling covers 33 European countries, ie the 27 EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland and the Balkans.

In the moderate scenario, European countries would increase their capacity of 40 gigawatts of renewable capacity per year, ie the annual increase would remain at around the current level.

In an ambitious scenario, wind and solar capacity would be doubled.