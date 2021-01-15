Energy Wärtsilä designs hydrogen production plant in Vaasa – company believes hydrogen will open up export opportunities for Finnish companies

It is also intended to store hydrogen in addition to further processing.

Wärtsilä, The City of Vaasa, the electricity company Vaasan Sähkö and the energy company EPV Energia plan to jointly build a hydrogen production plant in Vaasa that would use renewable energy in its production.

In addition to further processing, the purpose is also to store hydrogen. Stored hydrogen would be utilized in both energy production and transport. The energy production would take place in a state-of-the-art engine power plant developed by Wärtsilä.

Hydrogen, electricity and heat production equipment and hydrogen storage would be located in the Vaskiluoto power plant area in Vaasa.

During 2021, the goal of the parties is to find out the possibilities of supporting the project and to reach a final agreement and start the project.

There are now several similar hydrogen projects and hydrogen refining projects in Finland. For example Finnish P2X Solutions is currently looking for a location in Finland for the first electrolysis equipment.

It is planned to swan the production of electric fuel, the main raw materials of which would be the carbon dioxide recovered from the emissions of Finnsement’s Lappeenranta production plant and the surplus hydrogen from the production of the Kemira plant.

Hydrogen According to the energy company EPV, manufacturing and storage would be able to take advantage of the overproduction of renewable energy.

“EPV has already invested significantly in wind power generation and will continue to invest heavily. When wind power production exceeds demand, we need to store electricity so that it can be used later at a convenient time. Hydrogen will be seen as an excellent storage solution for renewable electricity in the future, ”says EPV Energia’s Director of Separate Electricity Production Niko Paaso in the bulletin.

EPV Energia is a company jointly owned by domestic energy companies.

Mayor of Vaasa Tomas Häyryn stored hydrogen can be used, for example, as a fuel for public transport, which reduces emissions from road transport and promotes the city’s carbon neutrality goals.

If hydrogen is further processed into electric fuels, it can mean synthetic methane, methanol and ammonia.

Vice President, New Business Wärtsilä Matti Rautkivi says in a press release that hydrogen and other so-called Power-to-x fuels will play a significant role in the energy system of the future, and the new technology related to them will open up excellent export opportunities for Finnish companies.