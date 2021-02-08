Energy VTT and a number of companies are launching a project aimed at producing electric fuels

Among other things, Neste is involved in the project, which aims to reduce the use of crude oil in its research program.

Technology The research center VTT, together with a group of companies, is launching a two-year research project aimed at commercializing the production of electric fuels.

VTT’s project has received EUR 3.3 million in funding from Business Finland, in addition to which parallel companies’ research and development investments will increase the funding to more than six million euros.

Electric fuels are made from carbon dioxide and water using electrical energy, with hydrogen being an important intermediate. They are mentioned as one solution in the government’s roadmap for fossil-free transport, where Finland aims to halve the greenhouse gas emissions from transport by 2030 and reduce them to zero by 2045.

Andritz, Convion, Elcogen and Neste are among the business partners with their own research projects. Neste’s own project is related to the Locomotive research program, which is developing new solutions to reduce the use of crude oil.

AW-energy, Helen, Carbon Reuse, Kleener, Agco Power, ESL Shipping, Meriaura, ABB and Ineratec are also involved in the research project.

“A dozen companies are involved in this, and the intention is to be ready in two years to be able to scale the technology to a small production scale, ie 10,000 tonnes of electric fuels per year,” VTT Research Professor Juha Lehtonen says.

Lehtonen according to the goal of the project are fuels that are suitable for current fuel standards and engines.

According to VTT’s estimate, the need to reduce emissions from transport means that the market for synthetic fuels is expected to grow to millions of tonnes by 2030 in Europe alone. The market for electrolysis technology, which is central to production, is expected to more than 20-fold in the next five years.

According to Juha Lehtonen, there is a lot of talk about electric cars as a solution for clean transport, but after the electrification of light road transport, there is still a need for fuels in heavy road transport, both air and sea.

“Gaseous and liquid fuels are still needed and biofuels alone are not enough. Now it has been realized that electric fuels need to be included in the picture. ”

The liquid Director of Hydrogen and Electric Fuel Projects Outi Ervasti says in a statement the project supports the company’s goal to move to carbon-neutral production by 2035 and to develop the supply of synthetic fuels using hydrogen produced from renewable electricity as well as recovered carbon dioxide.

Among its business project partners, Convion is developing industrial-scale high-temperature electrolysis in its own parallel project. Electrolysis is a process in which hydrogen is produced by the electrical decomposition of water molecules. Convion specializes in fuel cell technology, and Elcogen manufactures cells for fuel cells and electrolysers in Finland.

There are also companies that specialize in carbon capture.