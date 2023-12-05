Energy | Vantaa’s energy company joined the energy saving company

Real-time data on the energy consumption of apartments helps building societies to save.

Vantaa energia and Satakunta-based energy company Vatajankoski have established a joint venture to improve energy savings opportunities for housing associations and various properties.

The goal of the new joint venture Valvea is to enhance energy saving in various properties, from optimizing heating and ventilation to comprehensive energy renovations.

This the service in itself is not new, because numerous engineering firms and even the largest management firms have been doing energy audits and energy renovation plans for years.

CEO of Valvea Jalmari Rossi characterizes the company as an energy saving company.

In practice, the company aims to maximize the financial savings for the customer. and reduce emissions. In addition to energy audits and renovations carried out on behalf of the customer, the company manages the maintenance of the system with a service contract of several years.

Maintenance system monitors the heat consumption of the house in real time with the help of sensors installed in the apartments. Based on the collected data, artificial intelligence adjusts the system as needed.

The system also alerts if the measurement results deviate from the set values.

In practice, Valvea continues the operation of Vatajankoski’s subsidiary Vatajankoski Lämpöpalvelu, but the entry of Vantaa Energia gives the opportunity to grow the business.