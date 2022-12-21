Energy | TVO: The start of Olkiluoto 3’s commercial electricity production will be postponed to March

The trial operation of the reactor will continue on December 27, i.e. two days later than previously estimated.

Olkiluoton the start of the regular electricity production of the nuclear power plant’s triple reactor is postponed by a month to the beginning of March.

Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which owns the plant, says in its press release that Olkiluoto 3’s regular electricity production will start on March 8. Earlier, TVO estimated that commercial production would start on February 6.

TVO says that it will continue trial operation of the reactor on December 27, i.e. two days later than previously estimated.

The company says that approximately 1.3 terawatt hours of electricity will be produced during the trial run. Before starting commercial electricity production, about ten more significant tests must be done at the plant.

The postponement of regular electricity production to March means that Olkiluoto 3 is not fully in use during the winter consumption peaks. Consumption peaks in the heating trade typically occur between January and February.

The trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 was interrupted in October, when damage was found to the impellers of the feedwater pumps of the power plant’s turbine plant.

TVO says that the damage investigation work has now mostly been completed. According to TVO, the distortions of the pumps’ impellers are “probably caused during test operation, where the pumps are run in exceptional conditions”.

“The feed water pumps have been run during the commissioning tests outside the normal operating areas, in which case the pumps have been subjected to a higher load than usual,” TVO says in its press release.

TVO estimates that the impellers breaking again can be avoided by “optimal” driving of the pumps and by using more durable impellers.

TVO says that the trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 can be temporarily continued with cracked feedwater pumps in addition to intact pumps. Damage to the pumps has no effect on nuclear safety, according to TVO.

The trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 will be continued with feedwater pumps, two of which have a spare impeller and two of which have a cracked impeller. Another pump with a cracked impeller works as a backup, TVO says.

Trial run continues with an 11-day test period, during which the production capacity of Olkiluoto 3 varies greatly, according to TVO. After the full power tests, power generation will be suspended for approximately four weeks for inspections of the feedwater pumps and restarting of the plant unit.

After this, there will be a production period lasting approximately one month, during which Olkiluoto 3 will produce electricity mainly at full power.

The new running wheels are in production, and TVO estimates that they will arrive at the turn of February or March.

Commissioning tests of Olkiluoto 3 started in the summer, and the reactor already had time to reach full power for the first time on September 30. The plant’s full electrical output is 1,600 megawatts.

The reactor has been on production hiatus since October 13. At that time, the reactor was subjected to a quick shut-down test, after which damage to the pumps was detected in subsequent inspections.

Correction 21.12.2022 at 22:05: Contrary to what was written earlier in the article, the full electrical output of Olkiluoto 3 is not 1.6 terawatt hours but 1,600 megawatts.