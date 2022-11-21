Energy | TVO: Regular electricity production in Olkiluoto 3 will start at the end of January at the earliest

Olkiluoto 3’s the nuclear reactor’s regular electricity production is said to start at the end of January at the earliest.

Pohjolan Voima said in its press release on Monday evening that Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has said that the investigation of the damage to Olkiluoto 3’s feed water pumps will take several more weeks.

“According to the information received from the plant supplier, electricity production will resume on December 11, 2022 at the earliest, and regular electricity production will therefore not begin until the end of January 2023 at the earliest,” the release states.

Olkiluoto In October, damages were observed in the internal parts of the feed water pumps of turbine plant 3 during maintenance and inspection work. Cracks were found in all four feedwater pump impellers.

However, according to the press release published on Monday, more detailed investigations and root cause investigations of the cracks in the impellers of the feed water pumps of the Olkiluoto 3 turbine plant are still continuing. According to Pohjolan Voima, the plant supplier has announced that the final results will be received in December at the latest.

According to the release, maintenance work on the turbine side will be carried out at the plant while the investigations continue.