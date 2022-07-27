Energy | Turkey starts another gas exploration operation in the Mediterranean – “I don’t remember a time when it was so difficult to predict”

Two years ago, the European Union was to impose sanctions on Turkey for its gas exploration activities in the disputed areas of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey plans to start a gas exploration operation in the Mediterranean at the beginning of next month, says the country’s Ministry of Energy.

“The Turkish drilling vessel Adbulhamid Han will leave Mersin for a mission in the Mediterranean on August 9,” the ministry’s statement said.

The statement does not say where in the Mediterranean the drilling vessel will operate. Earlier, a high-ranking official said that the search would continue near Cyprus.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez said a Turkish news agency of Anatolia according to the telecast, that geopolitical risks quickly affect the prices of strategic products such as oil and gas. Energy prices have risen around the world since Russia started a war in Ukraine.

“I have been in the energy sector for 25-30 years. I can’t remember a time so difficult to predict. It is not certain what will happen tomorrow, next week or next month.”

The minister also warned about the coming winter, when more gas will be used.

Turkey has questioned the boundaries of its territorial waters with EU members Greece and Cyprus. Almost all the islands of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece belong to Greece in accordance with the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

The picture has been complicated by the fact that Cyprus has been divided since the 1970s, when Turkish troops occupied the area. The northern part of the island has declared itself independent, but it has only been recognized by Turkey. The southern part of Cyprus is Greek-speaking and has strong relations with Greece.

Turkey and Greece are also NATO allies.