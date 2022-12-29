Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | Trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 continues, production is scheduled to go up to full capacity in the afternoon

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

When operating at full capacity, OL3 produces 15 percent of Finland’s total electricity production.

Olkiluoton trial operation of the triple reactor continues today. According to Teollisuuden Voima’s production plan, the unit’s electricity production will be increased to the full power level of 1,600 megawatts this afternoon in the hour starting at 1 p.m.

The test operation was interrupted in October, when damage was detected in the supply water pumps of the OL3 turbine plant. The ongoing trial operation period will continue until mid-January, after which there will be a break of about four weeks, during which the feed water pumps will be inspected. The next trial operation period begins in February, and regular power generation is scheduled to begin on March 8.

When operating at full capacity, OL3 produces 15 percent of Finland’s total electricity production.

#Energy #Trial #operation #Olkiluoto #continues #production #scheduled #full #capacity #afternoon

See also  Spain | Barcelona is plagued by drought - water regulation began in Catalonia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

He kills his father to defend his mother in Matamoros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result