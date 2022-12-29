Energy | Trial operation of Olkiluoto 3 continues, production is scheduled to go up to full capacity in the afternoon

When operating at full capacity, OL3 produces 15 percent of Finland’s total electricity production.

Olkiluoton trial operation of the triple reactor continues today. According to Teollisuuden Voima’s production plan, the unit’s electricity production will be increased to the full power level of 1,600 megawatts this afternoon in the hour starting at 1 p.m.

The test operation was interrupted in October, when damage was detected in the supply water pumps of the OL3 turbine plant. The ongoing trial operation period will continue until mid-January, after which there will be a break of about four weeks, during which the feed water pumps will be inspected. The next trial operation period begins in February, and regular power generation is scheduled to begin on March 8.

When operating at full capacity, OL3 produces 15 percent of Finland’s total electricity production.