Et is a controversial anniversary: ​​On April 15, 2023, a Saturday, the last three nuclear power plants in Germany went offline. But even if Germany has given up nuclear power, there is a lot of talk internationally about a renaissance of nuclear technology as a climate-friendly energy source. At the World Climate Conference in Dubai in December, an alliance of 22 countries announced plans to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), only five new reactors went into operation worldwide in 2023, and the share of nuclear power in the global electricity supply has almost halved since its peak in the mid-1990s; it is currently only around 9 percent. But the ambition is great. Many new power plants are planned (see graphic). So what are the plans and new technologies? What potential do they offer and what are the difficulties? Here are five key trends:

Longer running times

It is the most cost-effective option for continuing to use nuclear energy: existing power plants remain connected to the grid longer than originally planned. Experts see this as an important lever to strengthen the generation of nuclear power. Because nuclear power has the high fixed costs of construction (in addition to the subsequent final storage costs for the nuclear waste), but the operating costs are comparatively low, long-term operation can be very economical. Older nuclear reactors can provide electricity at low prices.

In March, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on European countries to consider extending the operation of their reactors if their safety was guaranteed. Last summer, the French nuclear regulator approved for the first time an extended lifespan from 40 to 50 years for the Tricastin 1 power plant. In 2023, Belgium extended the lifespan of its two most modern power plants, Tihange 3 and Doel 4, by ten years. Finland has also announced an extension of the life of a nuclear power plant. In the USA, the regulatory authority NRC cleared the way in 2019 for two power plants to operate for 80 years instead of the originally approved 40 years.







“Safe operation, even over such long periods of time, is fundamentally possible with good maintenance, and the NRC sets some of the highest international safety standards,” says nuclear power expert Walter Tromm from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

New large power plants

But longer lifespans alone are not enough for the nuclear renaissance that advocates hope for. This requires new power plants. At the moment it is mostly about the construction of large nuclear power plants of the so-called third generation, which corresponds to the current state of nuclear technology. However, experiences with this vary widely internationally. In Europe and the US, there are huge cost overruns and delays in construction. In Asia, however, the track record is better.

The European pressurized water reactor (EPR), which was developed by Siemens together with the French companies Areva and EDF from the late 1980s onwards, is a multi-billion dollar grave. The French EDF power plant Flamanville 3 is expected to cost at least 19 billion euros, almost six times as much as originally announced. Construction began in 2007 and was supposed to be completed in 2012. However, the power plant in Normandy still does not provide electricity to this day. The now nationalized EDF group is also having similar difficulties with costs and schedules with the new British Hinkley Point C power plant. Nevertheless, France is planning a whole series of additional EPR reactors.