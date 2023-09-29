Chinese domination of electric cars, solar panels and rare earths: the energy transition becomes a threat for the USA

Counterorder, my friends: the energy transition is more of a problem than an opportunity. Word of the United States, which sees a great strategic advantage for China in the historic process of reducing emissions and expanding the use of renewables. It was a member of the Biden administration who put this fear on paper, to be precise Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.



Granholm warned that the transition away from fossil fuels will make energy security “infinitely more complex” because of China’s dominant position in processing critical minerals essential for renewable energy. “In this context of critical minerals, we are faced with a dominant supplier that is willing to weaponize market power to gain political advantage,” Granholm said.

Indeed, China has an advantageous position on the cobalt, rare earth and graphite industries, fundamental for renewable energy, electric cars and defense technologies. Its global market share for refining each of these three materials exceeds 70%. Beijing dominates the rare earths market, as well as the extraction of strategic mineral resources for the sector around the world. Starting with cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, lithium in Chile or nickel in Indonesia.

“The fuel of this energy transition – critical minerals – will make global energy security infinitely more complex and infinitely more important in the coming decades,” Granholm added. The Department of Energy and the Department of Defense have poured billions of dollars in grants to accelerate the creation of mines and processing plants nationwide.

The refining hub and the dominance of electric cars

But the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy requires large quantities of lithium, copper and nickel. And Beijing’s advantage on this front has been built carefully over the years. Already, over the last five years, imports of Chinese cars into the EU have quadrupled. According to estimates, it could lead Chinese automakers to double by 2025 the share of the European market, currently at 8%. According to a recent UBS estimate, Chinese automakers could see their global market share double from 17% to 33% by 2030, with European companies suffering the greatest loss of market share.

To meet demand while reducing dependence on China, significant investment would be needed from the mining industry, which moves slowly, to increase supply. Furthermore, it is not excluded that in the event of an increase in tensions with Beijing, Xi Jinping could turn off the taps. Already in August, new restrictions came into force for the export of gallium and germanium, two critical metals for the production of technologically advanced semiconductors used in the automotive sector.

According to the UK’s Critical Mineral Intelligence Centre, China accounts for approximately 94% of global gallium production. A domain exploited, on gallium, in the development of 5G network infrastructures. Like germanium, gallium plays a role in the production of a variety of compound semiconductors, which combine multiple elements to improve transmission speed and efficiency.

Although these metals can also be found elsewhere (for example in South Korea, Japan, Russia and Ukraine) China has founded a sort of dominion because it has so far supplied the world in a highly advantageous way, having kept extraction and processing costs low. Both metals are in fact by-products of the processing of other raw materials such as coal and bauxite, the basis for the production of aluminium. Not only. China also dominates materials and technologies for solar panels.

Fears about the future

So what to do? So far we have been talking about delocalization and diversification of supply chains. Also in this sense, the US is trying to make agreements on rare earths with all the countries that can offer a partial alternative to China. The relaunch of a large mine in Italy should be seen in this context Vietnamthe second largest source of rare earths globally. The European Union is instead finalizing partnership agreements for critical minerals with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia and other countries, in an effort to diversify their sources of supply. But Beijing continues to dominate the refining sector, making it difficult to reduce dependence on it.

And here come the first warnings: perhaps the energy transition is no longer so good if it benefits the United States’ main geopolitical rival.

Subscribe to the newsletter

