Energy transition, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni challenges the law of the Puglia Region

The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, through the State Attorney opposes the Apulian Law n.28 of 7.11.2022 “Rules on incentives for the energy transition”. The appeal to the Constitutional Court concerns the declaration of the constitutional illegitimacy of articles n.1-2-3. The latter have, among other things, compensation and environmental and territorial rebalancing measures between the levels and costs of performance and impact of energy plants.

A discipline which, in the judgment of the state lawyers, violates article no. 117 paragraph 3 of the Constitution. Specifically it goes against the fundamental principles established by the State in the competing matter”production, transport and national distribution of energy” as well as paragraph 1 for contrast with the state regulations implementing European directives in the energy sector and “with reference to article 3 paragraph 2 of the Regional Law it invades the exclusive state competence in the field of competition pursuant to article 117 according to paragraph letter e of the Constitution”.

“Interested in highlighting—write the lawyers of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers—that in the field of energy, according to the constant jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, the Regions are required to respect the fundamental principles established by state legislation and by the decree implementing the Directive 2001/77/EC on the promotion of electricity produced from renewable energy sources in the internal electricity market”.

