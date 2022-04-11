A collaboration protocol signed between Confindustria Energia and Federmanager

A convergence on the need to pursue “an inclusive energy transition, that enhances the country’s industrial and social assets by leveraging, for the next few years, investments aimed at the growth of innovative supply chains and reconversion “, was found by Confindustria Energia and from Federmanager who signed a collaboration protocol that “promotes actions aimed at ensuring the environmental, economic and social sustainability of the changes underway, stimulating greater integration between active labor policies and industrial policies”.

The understanding, signed by the Presidents of Confindustria Energia, Giuseppe Ricci, and Federmanager, Stefano Cuzzillacommits the Federation of Confindustria which represents the Associations of the Energy Sector and the Association which represents the management of companies producing goods and services, “to collaborate in a synergistic way in order to increase the effectiveness of joint initiatives aimed at developing the culture on issues related to industry, the environment and work, in which to pool knowledge, skills and organizational skills “.

“A process – underlined Ricci – which will have as a pillar thecircular economy with the advantage of reducing and making production models and the consumption of raw materials more efficient. Italy will be able to play a leading role in terms of technological competence and know-how towards an inclusive ecological and energy transition that looks to the entire supply chain, from production to distribution of traditional, renewable and innovative energy. And this will be possible by enhancing the skills of the present and increasing those of the future, called to new challenges and opportunities to be seized. Innovation and digitalization are the key words, but it is necessary to ensure to workers skills (hard and soft skills) and smart and horizontal organizational models “.

«The fundamental element – reiterates Cuzzilla – will be the inclusion of specific professional figures in SMEs with the aim of launching a profound review and innovation of production, distribution and consumption models to safeguard the competitiveness of industrial sectors. The design and implementation of training courses and certification of skills consistent with the changing needs of companies is the focus of our agreement, the Energy Transition Managertrained to change, will in fact contribute to the growth of the innovation process by guiding and motivating resources, thus allowing greater competitiveness of companies as well as greater involvement of workers ».

The commitment in the decarbonization, the effects of the pandemic and the new geopolitical balances, in fact, have led to the emergence of new economic and social needs, requiring even more cooperation between decision-makers and social partners. In a global context of great instability, a strategic vision is needed that involves the representative subjects in the guidelines for the energy transition outlined by the PNRR to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the production system with the responsible use of each resource and, therefore, sustainability. processes at all levels.

