Energy transition increasingly slower

Two weeks after the European elections, it is clear that the climate emergency was not the key issue that voters focused on when they voted. This raises the question of what the implications are for the European energy transition. The short answer is that the transition process may slow down in the short term, but we can explore the answer in more detail.

Climate goals: slowdown in sight

Parties with a progressive vision on decarbonisation and a more ambitious stance on current legislation, such as the Greens, the Left, the Socialists and Democrats and Renew Europe, have suffered electoral losses.The European People’s Party, which has supported and defined the current political agenda on climate, continues to hold the majority of seats in the parliament.. The far right, which has no or ambiguous climate goals, has emerged as the big winner of the 2024 European elections. Winning parties also include the European Conservatives and Reformists, which actively supports reducing decarbonisation efforts, and the less transparent Identity and Democracy, which is unlikely to provide support on climate goals.

Although we have not yet had the opportunity to see how the majority coalitions will be formed in the coming weeks, it is important to underline that Climate-friendly parties still hold the majority of votes in parliamento. The EU has set a clear trajectory in terms of energy policy, in the form of solid legislation, including the Green Deal, Fit for 55 and Repower EU. A deviation from this trajectory would require a significant majority of votes in parliament, which parties that do not support climate policies are far from achieving.

Furthermore, national legislation has been largely adopted across Europe to implement regional climate and energy targets. This means that the overall direction of the energy transition is unlikely to change. However, political decisions taken by the newly elected parliament in the short term could have a decisive impact on the speed at which we progress. One political decision that will be taken in the coming months is to agree on the exact mechanism and timing of emissions trading and emissions targets over the coming decades. This could be held back by recent results.

But the transition process is set to continue

Although the political landscape and coalitions are still evolving and we are still faced with uncertainty, we can see two important reasons to continue supporting the energy transition in Europe, which have nothing to do with climate belief.

First, in the last two years, Europe has seen a major shift in energy supplies due to the Ukrainian crisisThe continent imports a significant share of its energy resources, particularly natural gas, from countries with varying levels of political stability.

This dependence on energy imports exposes Europe to potential supply disruptions following conflicts, political tensions, or changes in foreign policy. Energy security has become one of the three pillars of European energy policy. By relying more on renewable energy, Europe can reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels and its exposure to geopolitical risks associated with energy imports.

Developing a robust and diversified renewable energy mix can ensure a more secure and resilient energy supply in Europe.especially considering the growing level of energy demand and the need to identify additional energy supply sources due to electrification and the growing energy demand of data centers.

Second, there is a strong economic case for the energy transition. Renewable energy has a significant advantage over fossil fuels in terms of cost competitiveness. As the cost of renewable energy technologies continues to decline, they have become increasingly competitive with fossil fuel-based energy sources.

This affordability factor, combined with the potential for long-term cost savings, is driving the transition to renewable energy. For example, a kilowatt hour (kWh) from a solar installation costs about half as much as a new coal-fired power plant. Similarly, a kWh from an onshore wind farm is on average 50% cheaper than a kWh from a gas-fired power plant, while offshore wind is slightly more expensive, but still 10% cheaper. By investing in renewable energy infrastructure, Europe aims to build a sustainable energy system that not only reduces carbon emissions, but also provides affordable energy to its citizens and businesses.

A long-term opportunity

Given the short-term uncertainty about the speed of its implementation, the need for energy transition in Europe is multifaceted. Efforts to decarbonise are only one part of the puzzle. Energy security concerns, the importance of diversifying energy sources and the search for accessible and affordable energy solutions ensure that the transition is economically feasible and sustainable in the long term. Europe presents a solid and credible path to further transition to a decarbonised, energy secure and affordable energy system, which translates into a unique investment opportunity in the coming decades.

*Head of Private Markets Europe, Schroders Capital