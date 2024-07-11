Green bonds: structural role to finance the energy transition in Italy

THE green bonds are set to play a growing and structural role in financing the development of infrastructure essential to the energy transition in Italy. A measure of their expected relevance can be found in the targets set by some of the main Italian companies operating in the utilities sector, historically the sector most involved in green bond issuance, regarding the share of sustainable debt, as well as in the high level of alignment with the European climate taxonomy, in particular with the climate change mitigation objective, of their capital investments.

By the end of 2023, 64% of the financial debt Enel, currently the world’s leading issuer of green bonds, has a gross operating income of sustainable issues, with a target of reaching around 70% by 2026. In parallel, the company has a target of reaching a share of capital investments aligned with the European climate taxonomy of over 80% by 2025.

Similarly, A2A in the 2024-2035 strategic plan has set the goal of having over 80% sustainable debt by 2026 and 100% by 2035. The company has a capex plan of 22 billion to invest in the next 12 years, of which 49% is aligned with the European environmental taxonomy.

Terna, whose infrastructures will determine the success of the transition of the Italian electricity system towards renewable sources, has planned to invest 21 billion between 2023 and 2032, of which 99% is aligned with the mitigation objective of the European environmental taxonomy.

It follows that a significant portion of these investments will be financed through the issuance of sustainable debt instruments, including green bonds, which are the most reliable instruments in terms of verification of the use of proceeds and the achievement of the declared environmental objectives.

Within this structural trend, which sees green bonds as a natural instrument for financing transition strategies, especially in the utilities sector, if monetary policy were to start channeling itself along an easing trajectory, this could obviously increase the attractiveness for issuers and overall reduce the cost of financing complex long-term projects that concern the energy transition.

Luca Vallarino, Head of Trading Desk and Manager and Member of the Investment Committee of IMPact sgr



Dario Mangilli, Head of Sustainability at IMPact sgr.



