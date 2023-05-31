Dhe Federal Ministry of Justice wants to make it much easier to connect a mini solar system, for example on the balcony or on the house facade. A draft bill from the Ministry of Justice, which was available to AFP, provides for the inclusion of such systems in the catalog of privileged measures – apartment owners and tenants would then have a right to approval for the operation of their system.

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) said on Wednesday that the legal hurdles for so-called plug-in photovoltaic systems were still too high, according to reports in Der Spiegel. In the future, they should therefore be considered “privileged structural changes”.

The Ministry of Economics is also trying to simplify things

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is also committed to ensuring that a Schuko plug will suffice in the future, as a spokeswoman told the AFP news agency. The Ministry of Economic Affairs also wants balcony solar systems to be reported “as easily as possible” – so far, registration with the Federal Network Agency and the local power grid operator has been necessary.

The power limit is also to be raised from 600 to 800 watts. The ministry suggested this in the relevant standardization committees. The “world” had first reported on the draft bill. The small solar systems are very popular, the purchase is subsidized in many cities or federal states. They lower the electricity bill and contribute to climate protection.







According to Spiegel, in an application by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group last week, these approval requirements in the tenancy or in the community of owners were described as particularly major obstacles. Consumer advocates had been calling for simplifications in the installation of the systems for some time, and the energy ministers of the federal states followed suit at the end of March.

Buschmann’s draft law does not only deal with the mini solar systems. It also provides for the possibility of virtual homeowner meetings. The apartment owners would have to pass a corresponding resolution with a three-quarters majority. The meeting could then also take place “exclusively online”.

As Der Spiegel further reports, there are other hurdles to installing balcony power plants than just the approval requirements. Questions of technical standardization are still unresolved. Consumer advocates are also calling for a clear regulation as to whether the electricity meters can run backwards as soon as the system produces more electricity than household appliances are currently consuming.