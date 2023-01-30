Energy transition, “unfair” competition from China and the United States

Europe runs fast and decided to embark on a path very complicatedwith the stated goal of becoming the first continent in the world to reach the goal of zero emissions by 2050. A choice – we read in Libero – which risks crumbling a large part of EU industry. The prestigious goal causes consequences and even risks not be decisive for this battle on the environment considering that the EU produces only 8% of the greenhouse gases to world level. This choice, by the way, may turn out counterproductive for global competition, why United States And China they are careful not to sacrifice their own on the altar of environmentalism economies. To achieve this goal, according to the president of Confindustria Bonomionly Italy “could exceed the 650 billion euros in the next ten years of spending and only the 6% of this figure are funds deriving from Pnrr. The remaining 94% will have to investing businesses“.

In one study conducted on 683 thousand companies of capital – continues Libero – a sample that covers 80% of the total turnover of Italian companies e 10 million employees, the database of the chambers of commerce shows that 35 thousand companies I am not able to bear the costs to adapt to European diktats. In total, those classified as high “transition risk” I am 57 thousand and employ 1.3 million people. At medium risk there are 130 thousand companies manufacturing, a total of 2.6 million employees. Of course, the transition should also give boost to the economywith an increase in investment, but while some sectors will thrive, others they will risk to be swept away from competition from non-EU countries, starting with Chinaless attentive to environmental problems.

