Dhe German seaports will play an important role for the planned offshore wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas. “Whether as base ports for the construction of wind farms, as service ports for operation and maintenance, as storage areas or as production sites – the seaports are the hubs of offshore wind energy,” says Karina Würtz, the managing director of the Offshore Wind Energy Foundation, describing the importance of the ports a.

By 2045, 5,000 to 7,000 new offshore wind turbines would have to be built in the German North and Baltic Seas, as high as the Eiffel Tower, with steel foundations of 2,500 tons each, with rotor blades more than 100 meters long, networked via tens of thousands of kilometers of deep-sea cables – with With these data, Würtz makes clear the importance of the ports where such loads have to be stored, processed and transshipped. In order to make these hubs suitable for the energy transition, billions of euros in investments will be necessary in the next few years, said Würtz. With a view to the national port strategy, which is to be decided in Berlin in the next few weeks, the foundation has analyzed the additional space required and also made a financing proposal.