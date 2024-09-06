Energy transition, Arteche Group enters Teraloop

Teraloopa company born from a spinoff of the University of Helsinki thanks to the vision and financial, technological and strategic support of a pool of Italian investors, has signed an agreement with the Spanish multinational energy company Arteche: the Iberian group enters the shareholding structure of Teraloop by subscribing to a capital increase reserved for them. The agreement will also guarantee an acceleration in the internationalization process of Teraloop through the exclusive distribution of Teraloop technology in countries such as Spain, Australia and Mexico.

The Arteche Group, an important company listed on the Spanish stock exchange operating in the sector of control, measurement and distribution of electrical energy present in four continents and world leader in the market of transformers and auxiliary relays, will join the majority Italian shareholders, Krill Energy and Kinextraand to the Japanese of Yaskawaa world leader in the industrial magnet sector, further increasing Teraloop’s international and innovation vocation in a strategic sector such as energy.

Teraloop, an exclusive technology capable of revolutionizing the storage and distribution of electrical energy

Founded in 2014, Teraloop has developed a unique technology that can revolutionize the storage and distribution of electrical energy through rotational kinetic systems. -“Flywheel Energy Storage”– whose peculiarities, including being based on hollow carbon rings that rotate by levitating in a vacuum thanks to the use of magnets, allow the development of energy at levels never achieved before (the rotor in fact rotates at a linear speed that is twice that of sound), managing to accumulate up to 1 megawatt of power in a square meter of space with modular systems scalable starting from 50 kilowatts.

The systems developed by Teraloop can store over 5 times more energy per unit mass than a solid rotorwhile the advanced electromagnetic stabilization system guarantees zero friction, allowing an unlimited number of daily cycles and a 25-year lifespan without performance degradation. An excellent partner to pair with all storage systems that suffer in responding to significant fluctuations in network frequency.

Additionally, Teraloop has implemented the use of recycled and recyclable functional composite materials, in order to improve the sustainability and performance of its systems.

Teraloop’s Awards Over the Years

Efficiency and sustainability certified by third-party bodies and by obtaining recognition from important European Union programs, such as IANOS (IntegrAted SolutioNs for the DecarbOnization and Smartification of Islands) which aims to decarbonise the islands’ energy systems by incorporating renewable energy sources and innovative storage technologies, with a 250 kW plant installed on Terceira Island, in the Azores and HORIZON 2020 with a high environmental impact, sustainable and scalable project that uses the latest generation flywheel technology for effective integration of renewable energy to improve grid quality to protect companies with critical processes.

Teraloop also received the prestigious Energy Technology Oscar for the best technology of the year in the Energy and Innovation Awards 2024.

The Teraloop accumulation and storage system guarantees optimal management of continuity in terms of quantity and quality of electrical power, avoiding interruptions in production by operating (with infinite cycles of use) in much faster and more efficiently than other auxiliary systems with the benefit of significantly reducing energy costs thanks to the stabilization of the system’s energy load.

The choice of the Arteche Group confirms the strategic potential of the Teraloop technology capable of revolutionizing the entire sector by ensuring sustainability, innovation through the use of advanced technologies and cutting-edge materials and autonomy with respect to countries holding a semi-monopoly on lithium-based battery technology (more than 94% of the components of the Teraloop system are produced in Europe and do not contain “rare” materials).

Capristo (Teraloop): “Arteche’s entry is a further step in our journey”

“The entry of Arteche Group – states Anthony CapristoCEO of Teraloop – represents a further step in Teraloop’s journey. The collaboration with a global player like Arteche, with 77 years of presence in the electricity sector, will allow us to bring our solution to a strategic sector like energy, offering the international market a technology that can be used in all countries and allows us to invest even more in research and innovation.”