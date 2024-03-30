The trend towards clean energies, especially solar energy, has become a global option that is becoming broader and deeper, especially in light of the fossil energy crises, in addition to the growing environmental awareness due to climate change and its impactful and visible repercussions for everyone. In this photo from inside a factory belonging to the Swiss solar energy company Meyer Berger, in the city of Thalheim, Germany, two workers are packing solar cells for shipment in the final stage of one of the production lines, before embarking on exporting the latest German-Swiss technology innovations in the field of solar energy. Germany is a pioneer in the field of solar panel manufacturing, and was the largest producer of them in the world, but its position is under pressure from China, which has expanded in this field and its companies have entered the global market at very competitive and low prices. Because of this, German manufacturers found themselves stuck between the low prices of their counterparts. The Chinese and the protectionist policies pursued by the United States, despite the increased demand for solar panels at a time when Germany and the rest of the European Union countries are trying to reach ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union imposed customs duties on Chinese solar panels between 2013 and 2018, but they failed to save the local industry, and the greatest dependence in Europe remained on imported solar panels. Despite this, German companies are still struggling to survive in the market, betting very desperately on the ongoing global transformations in the field of energy. (Image from the New York Times service)