Dhe DZ Bank wants to reduce its energy consumption by at least 15 percent. One of the reasons for this is the restricted gas supplies from Russia. The institute already implemented some measures in the summer, and others are to follow soon. Deutsche Bank AG and the savings banks are also reacting to the current energy crisis.

The measures taken by DZ Bank this summer relate primarily to air conditioning, as a spokeswoman explained when asked by Bloomberg News. For example, the conservatory in Westend 1 in Frankfurt is only cooled during the core hours between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., which saves considerable amounts of electricity. The operating time of the air conditioning in the offices has also been adjusted. Where possible, this is only switched on between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Broad mix of measures

In addition, the leading cooperative institute has shut down the pavilion with its meeting rooms, also at the Frankfurt location, including the second canteen for the summer holidays.

Further steps are planned. For example, the canteen in the pavilion will only be used to a limited extent after the summer. There are also smaller measures. These include shutting down the escalators and not using hot water to wash hands. In addition, DZ Bank wants to completely switch off the crown lighting on the Westend Tower and the logo lighting at all locations.

If this package of measures is not sufficient, the institute also plans to merge some work areas in order to operate areas more efficiently. Everything is coordinated with the works council.

All financial institutions save energy

Deutsche Bank also wants to reduce the air conditioning in its German offices to deal with the energy crisis, as it announced a few days ago. There will only be cold water in the toilets and the fountain in front of the Frankfurt headquarters will be switched off.

According to the will of Helmut Schleweis, President of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV), the German savings banks should reduce their gas consumption by up to 25 percent. Without reducing the room temperature to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius and without switching off hot water wherever and whenever possible, the savings targets cannot be achieved in the short term, Schleweis wrote in a letter to the board members in the sector.







DZ Bank also wants to invest in intelligent systems that optimize building automation with weather forecast data and motion detectors. Savings in the double-digit percentage range are quite realistic, says the institute.

According to the company, most of the locations of DZ Bank have been connected to a district heating network for several years, which, for example in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, is largely fed by waste-to-energy plants. Their operation requires only a small proportion of gas.





