Finland managed to acquire a rare quality ship past many other EU countries. It was either thanks to the Finns’ good preparation or the speed of the American salesmen.

In December A small miracle, the gigantic FSRU Exemplar, Finland’s first floating LNG terminal, sails into the port of Joddböle in Inkoo. Beaching is sure to be spectacular. When the nearly 300-meter-long ship is backed into the narrow bay of Fagerviken, the operation resembles pocket parking with a tanker.

However, what is more amazing about the ship than its physical dimensions is that it reaches the Baltic Sea, Finland and the Inkosea at all. After Russia started cutting gas supplies to Europe in the spring, there has been fierce competition between European countries for floating terminals like Exemplar.

The only way to fix the gap left by Russian pipeline gas is to bring much more liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Europe than before. This year, it has been brought to the EU primarily from the United States and Qatar. When natural gas is cooled to minus 162 degrees, it turns into a liquid and condenses about 600 times more densely, which makes shipping by ship economically viable.

However, increasing LNG imports will not be possible without the necessary infrastructure, and there are far too few terminals in Europe. The US LNG company New Fortress Energy estimates that Europe needs up to 20 new LNG terminals if it intends to completely replace Russian pipeline gas with LNG.

When last spring it started to look like Europe could be completely without Russian pipeline gas in the winter, terminals were acquired in a terrible hurry.

in Finland the search for the terminal really started at the beginning of April. At that time, the state gas company Gasum received a letter from the Russian Gazprom demanding that gas deliveries must be paid in rubles in the future. Russia had already made similar demands to other EU countries. The risk of interruption of gas supplies was obvious, and a week later the government’s group of economic policy ministers tasked the gas network company Gasgrid with the task of acquiring a floating terminal.

It was found to be practically the only way to secure gas supplies for the coming winter. The construction of a fixed lng terminal with permits and construction work can take years, while a floating terminal can be obtained in months at best. Finland and Estonia started hunting for a suitable ship together.

Problem was that there are only 48 floating lng terminals, or FSRUs, in the whole world, and the vast majority of these were secured by long-term leases in different parts of the world, mainly in developing economies. In addition, not all terminal ships are able to operate in this way in the north: some ships use seawater to heat and vaporize the gas, and the danger of freezing in the Baltic Sea in winter is obvious.

In the end, Gasgrid received an offer for only one suitable LNG terminal. Exemplar was capable of operating in northern conditions, and its lease in Argentina was coming to an end at the beginning of September.

Lease was signed on May 20, i.e. the same day when Russia cut off gas supplies to Finland. The agreement was one of the EU’s first after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Only Germany, which made the first of five FSRU contracts in early May, was ahead.

How did Finland manage to acquire such a rare quality ship in a situation where other EU countries were also on the move? The parties in Finland who participated in the procurement attribute success to good preparation. Gasgrid was on the move in sufficient time and was able to sign the lease quickly.

CEO of Gasgrid Olli Sipilä says that the company had already started preparing for disruptions in gas supplies before the Russian attack and stated that a floating LNG terminal is the only way to secure Finland’s gas supplies.

A different version is given by Excelerate Energy, the US company that owns the ship. The company’s CEO Steven Kobos says that Excelerate sent its salesmen to Europe last spring right after the war broke out.

“We were in contact with the Finns, who had no plan to acquire an import terminal. Suddenly, Gazprom said it would cut off deliveries to Finland. We had been in contact with them, and in record time we were able to sign the contracts a day before Gazprom stopped selling gas to Finland. We are very proud of it,” Kobos said in September at an event organized by Barclays bank.

Exemplar arrives in Inkoosee for ten years. From that time, the total costs of the terminal are estimated to be around 460 million euros, or around 126,000 euros per day.

The sudden shortage of terminal ships has even doubled their rents, according to the consulting company Rystad Energy for the news agency Bloomberg. According to the company, daily rents of up to USD 200,000 have had to be paid for terminals in Germany. Times are good for ship charter companies, when stable, rich western countries compete for their products. Exceleraten Kobos says that contracts with Europeans are very attractive for the company.

“I would say that the company has ensured risk-free income in the short and medium term.”

Presently The Exemplar is at the shipyard in Ferrol, Spain. Modifications are being made to the ship so that it can withstand even the harshest conditions of the Baltic winter.

At the same time, construction work is being completed at the port of Inkoo, so that the new terminal can start supplying gas to the Finnish and Baltic gas network.

The first lng cargo should arrive in Inkoosee in January.