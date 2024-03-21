Energy | This is the future of small nuclear power plants

Until now, Steady Energy, founded by Tommi Nyman, is a startup that fits in an office room in Espoo's Otaniemi. It should quickly grow into an energy industry.

Steady Energy company founder Tommi Nyman was involved in discovering the Higgs particle and building the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant. Now he plans to make Finland the market leader in small nuclear power plants in Europe.

Finland could be a market leader in Europe and a pioneer in the use of small nuclear power in district heating, says Steady Energy's CEO Tommi Nyman.

Only 15 people work in the office of a startup developing small nuclear power reactors in Otaniemi, Espoo, but it has billion-dollar industrial goals.