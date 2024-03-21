Energy | This is the future of small nuclear power plants

Steady Energy company founder Tommi Nyman was involved in discovering the Higgs particle and building the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant. Now he plans to make Finland the market leader in small nuclear power plants in Europe.
Finland could be a market leader in Europe and a pioneer in the use of small nuclear power in district heating, says Steady Energy's CEO Tommi Nyman.
Only 15 people work in the office of a startup developing small nuclear power reactors in Otaniemi, Espoo, but it has billion-dollar industrial goals.
