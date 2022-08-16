Energy | This is how the roof of a detached house turns into a money-making machine. Aarno Sjöblom and Antti Kosonen tell you how much you can earn by selling solar electricity.

Ordinary electricity consumers can now make money by selling their own solar electricity. HS Visio found out how it can be done.

Finnish houses we are now installing as many solar panels on the roofs as possible. Every square is carefully put to use.

They start making money on the roofs.

Tuusulain Aarno Sjöblom is one of the many Finns who has decided to harness his single-family house to value-for-money use and install a roof full of solar panels.